PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Wawa's Largest Store Yet
PHILADELPHIA — Wawa Inc. opened its largest convenience store yet on Dec. 14. Located in Philadelphia's historic Independence Mall, at the corner of 6th Street and Chestnut Street, the 11,500-square-foot store is one-of-a-kind.
The store celebrates Philadelphia's Old City with a number of unique features, as Convenience Store News previously reported. This includes:
- Two murals that feature "Philly Firsts" as imagery, created in partnership with the City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program;
- Industrial and art deco designs, weaved together with warm copper and vaulted ceilings;
- A living greenery wall that celebrates freshness and quality; and
- Seating zones that provide customers with the comfort of couches or the convenience of café seating.
The biggest Wawa also has an extensive foodservice selection and large bakery area; a unique self-serve beverage offer with additional Wawa Reserve coffee brews; a full-service beverage area with nitro cold brews, teas and kombucha on tap; large digital screens; free WiFi; and the limited-time Molten Lava Liberty Latte, Wawa's decadent signature latte made with steamed hot chocolate.
"All of us at Wawa are incredibly proud to open our largest store ever in this historic building situated right in the heart of Philadelphia's Historic District," said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens. "This store is truly special for all of us at Wawa. It combines Philadelphia's unique place in history and the site of many 'Philly firsts' with a unique, brand-new look and the very latest Wawa offerings. We look forward to welcoming new customers into this legendary space and fulfilling the lives of Philadelphians and the millions of people exploring our city's incredible history every year!"
Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 800 convenience stores, with 600-plus selling gas. Its network is spread across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.