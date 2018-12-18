PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Wawa's Largest Store Yet

PHILADELPHIA — Wawa Inc. opened its largest convenience store yet on Dec. 14. Located in Philadelphia's historic Independence Mall, at the corner of 6th Street and Chestnut Street, the 11,500-square-foot store is one-of-a-kind.

The store celebrates Philadelphia's Old City with a number of unique features, as Convenience Store News previously reported. This includes:

Two murals that feature "Philly Firsts" as imagery, created in partnership with the City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program;

Industrial and art deco designs, weaved together with warm copper and vaulted ceilings;

A living greenery wall that celebrates freshness and quality; and

Seating zones that provide customers with the comfort of couches or the convenience of café seating.

The biggest Wawa also has an extensive foodservice selection and large bakery area; a unique self-serve beverage offer with additional Wawa Reserve coffee brews; a full-service beverage area with nitro cold brews, teas and kombucha on tap; large digital screens; free WiFi; and the limited-time Molten Lava Liberty Latte, Wawa's decadent signature latte made with steamed hot chocolate.