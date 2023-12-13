PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From the 2023 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame Gala

PITTSBURGH — The 37th annual Convenience Store News Hall of Fame gala brought together present and past members of the convenience store industry to celebrate three of their own.

Inducted at this year's event were Retailer Hall of Fame inductee Joseph (Joe) S. Sheetz, chairman of Sheetz Inc., and Supplier Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Martello, vice president of food service solutions and industry relations, convenience retail, for Keurig Dr Pepper.

The CSNews Hall of Fame recognizes individuals for lifetime achievement in advancing the convenience store industry. Honorees are selected by an 80-member blue-ribbon panel of c-store industry executives that includes past Hall of Famers.

The event, held at the Omni William Penn Hotel, also honored 2023 Retailer Executive of the Year Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA Inc. This award honors a current industry leader who exemplifies business acumen, leadership, dedication to the industry, and commitment to community service.

To view and download all photos from the event, click here.

We encourage you to share your favorite moments with the #HOF23 hashtag.

Sponsors of the 2023 CSNews Hall of Fame gala were Altria Group Distribution Co., BIC USA Inc., Impact 21, The Hershey Co., Juul Labs Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper, McLane Co. Inc., Mondelēz International Inc. and Reynolds American Inc.