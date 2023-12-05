Legacy Makers Honored at 2023 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame Ceremony

"Today, 60 percent of consumers say they'll eat a meal in a convenience store and when I started in the industry, there was no way that was ever going to happen. That was not going to happen without pioneers like Sheetz that just changed the model," Hannasch said. "I think the industry owes you guys a debt of gratitude for forcing us all to understand our consumers, what they want and deliver on that on a more consistent basis."

Upon accepting his award, Joe reflected on what he's thankful for. First and foremost, he said he's thankful for being born into this industry — and not just meaning that he grew up in a family who was a part of the industry. "When I was born and came home from the hospital, the first place I lived with my parents was an apartment above Store No. 1, so I was literally born into the industry," he explained.

Expressing gratitude for his parents and extended family, Joe pointed to his uncle Bob Sheetz, who started Sheetz Inc. in 1952 at the age of 18, and noted he would not be accepting this award without Bob’s ingenuity. Additionally, he credited his uncle Steve Sheetz, who recruited him to come back and work for the family business; and his cousin Stan Sheetz, who gave him "way too much responsibility at way too young an age."

Joe Sheetz is the third member of his family to be inducted into the CSNews Hall of Fame, following his uncle Steve, who was inducted in 1995, and his cousin Stan, who became a Hall of Famer in 2013.

Continuing on the theme of gratitude, the newest Hall of Fame inductee also thanked former Sheetz Inc. leaders who showed him the ropes; his brother Travis Sheetz, current CEO, for being his personal sounding board; his other siblings and family members who keep him grounded; and his wife Wendy and kids, Delaney and Casey, for their love, support and for giving him the "best reason in the world" to never allow his job to completely consume him.

"And, most importantly, I am thankful for the 26,000 Sheetz Inc. team members that actually make it happen every day, and make me and my family look much better than we deserve to," Joe concluded.

Creating a Legacy

