12/05/2023

Legacy Makers Honored at 2023 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame Ceremony

The 37th annual event recognized Joe Sheetz, Kevin Martello and Andrew Clyde.
From left: Andrew Clyde, Kevin Martello and Joe Sheetz

PITTSBURGH — Members of the convenience store community gathered at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh last month to celebrate three industry veterans for their contributions during the 37th annual Convenience Store News Hall of Fame gala.

Honored at this year's event were Retailer Hall of Fame inductee Joseph (Joe) S. Sheetz, chairman of Sheetz Inc.; Supplier Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Martello, vice president of food service solutions and industry relations, convenience retail, for Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP); and Retailer Executive of the Year Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA Inc.

Over the past 36 years, the CSNews Hall of Fame has recognized convenience store industry pioneers and innovators from retailer and supplier companies of all sizes. Hall of Famers are selected by an 80-member blue-ribbon panel of convenience channel executives that includes past Hall of Fame inductees.

Born Into the Industry

When presenting Joe Sheetz with his award, 2022 Retailer Hall of Fame inductee Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., said the convenience store industry owes Joe, the Sheetz family and the Sheetz management team "a world of debt and recognition because they force us to all be better."

2022 Retailer Hall of Fame inductee Brian Hannasch (right) presented Joe Sheetz with his award.

"Today, 60 percent of consumers say they'll eat a meal in a convenience store and when I started in the industry, there was no way that was ever going to happen. That was not going to happen without pioneers like Sheetz that just changed the model," Hannasch said. "I think the industry owes you guys a debt of gratitude for forcing us all to understand our consumers, what they want and deliver on that on a more consistent basis."

Upon accepting his award, Joe reflected on what he's thankful for. First and foremost, he said he's thankful for being born into this industry — and not just meaning that he grew up in a family who was a part of the industry. "When I was born and came home from the hospital, the first place I lived with my parents was an apartment above Store No. 1, so I was literally born into the industry," he explained.

Expressing gratitude for his parents and extended family, Joe pointed to his uncle Bob Sheetz, who started Sheetz Inc. in 1952 at the age of 18, and noted he would not be accepting this award without Bob’s ingenuity. Additionally, he credited his uncle Steve Sheetz, who recruited him to come back and work for the family business; and his cousin Stan Sheetz, who gave him "way too much responsibility at way too young an age."

Joe Sheetz is the third member of his family to be inducted into the CSNews Hall of Fame, following his uncle Steve, who was inducted in 1995, and his cousin Stan, who became a Hall of Famer in 2013.

Continuing on the theme of gratitude, the newest Hall of Fame inductee also thanked former Sheetz Inc. leaders who showed him the ropes; his brother Travis Sheetz, current CEO, for being his personal sounding board; his other siblings and family members who keep him grounded; and his wife Wendy and kids, Delaney and Casey, for their love, support and for giving him the "best reason in the world" to never allow his job to completely consume him.

"And, most importantly, I am thankful for the 26,000 Sheetz Inc. team members that actually make it happen every day, and make me and my family look much better than we deserve to," Joe concluded. 

Creating a Legacy

When reflecting on what it means to be a part of KDP and the convenience channel, Martello used one word to describe what it has brought to him on both a personal and professional level: opportunity.

Image
HOF_Kevin Martello teaser
Kevin Martello spoke about creating a legacy during his acceptance speech.

"[At KDP], we're all about trying to be a special partner and trusted advisor for you and your teams. And we really appreciate that opportunity to grow our businesses together," Martello said in his acceptance speech. 

When addressing members of his team, those he mentors within the industry or "quite honestly, anyone who will listen to me," the new Hall of Famer said he always talks to them about creating a legacy. To Martello, legacy means the things people and organizations will remember about you after you've moved into your next role or when you move throughout your career.

"And those are about creating and defining new opportunities, being a champion to drive change, and having an impact on business and culture," he said. "So, for tonight, I want to thank you all for being an important partner and friend, and for being a part of a greater legacy."

The DNA of a CEO

Recognized for exemplifying leadership, business acumen, dedication to the convenience store industry and commitment to community service, Clyde was presented the Retailer Executive of the Year award by Kevin Farley, chief client officer at Impact 21.

To learn more about Clyde as an individual and a CEO, Farley shared how he embarked on a quest he entitled "How Do You Become a CEO by Andrew Clyde." He spoke to members of Clyde's leadership team and uncovered a number of attributes, including:

  • Clyde enjoys getting out in the field and visiting stores;
  • He is a "student of the industry;"
  • He understands that staff and customers are critically important;
  • Being local is important to him; and 
  • Being charitable is part of Clyde's DNA. 

"Questioning and compassionate curiosity is a big thing for Andrew," Farley told the group. "[I'm] reminded of a Walt Whitman quote: 'Be curious, not judgmental.' I think that's something Andrew exemplifies, engaged in the business. … He's fiercely competitive but, at the same time, he's a patient teacher. He's available and makes time for his team. He's authentic and ultimately, he makes an impact."

Andrew Clyde was honored as the Retailer Executive of the Year.

Recounting how doing some advisory work for Murphy USA 10 years ago put him "at the right place at the right time," Clyde said that moment launched "probably the 10 greatest years of my professional career."

"There are two things I've observed that I think make this industry great: competition and innovation. Great competitors give us all an edge. It's the innovation in technology and formats and offers. It inspires us all to do better," he observed.

In a nod to his fellow honorees, Clyde applauded Joe Sheetz and Martello for their dedication to the industry and their roles in the future of it. He also recognized the support of his family and the strength of his Murphy USA team.

"What a great team I've been able to assemble. Thank you for your followership and your leadership. We achieved record results together," he commented. "Of course, there's 16,000 associates out there every day that are doing the real work."

Sponsors of the 37th annual CSNews Hall of Fame awards gala were Altria Group Distribution Co., BIC USA Inc., Impact 21, The Hershey Co., Juul Labs Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper, McLane Co. Inc., Mondelēz International Inc. and Reynolds American Inc. 

