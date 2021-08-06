Pillsbury Single-Serve Brownies & Bars

Pillsbury Single-Serve Brownies and Bars are designed to meet the rising demand for higher-quality desserts and smaller portion sizes. The treats are low labor and require minimal handling for increased safety. The single-serve brownies come in Molten Chocolate Ganache and Molten Caramel varieties, and only need to be thawed and served for a rich and decadent flavor. Their molten centers stay gooey without heating, but can be served warm for extra indulgence. The individually wrapped Triple Layer Bars come in Cookie Caramel Brownie and S'mores varieties, and also just need to be thawed and served. The individual wrappers provide grab-and-go convenience and safety, according to the company.