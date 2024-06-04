Pilot Brings Back Fuel Points Promotion

To participate in the PushForPoints Fast Track program, members must activate the program through their myRewards Plus app, then fuel up at any participating Pilot, Flying J or One9 location throughout the United States, according to the company website. After activation, members can earn one point per commercial diesel gallon while subsequently increasing points with each qualifying fill, with a limit of one qualifying fill per day. Level points then reset per gallon on the first of each month.

Pilot anticipates an overall active summer season for travelers this year. At the beginning of May, the company kicked off a mass hiring initiative, with the goal of bringing on board at least 10,000 new full- and part-time team members across its North American network.

Currently, Pilot has both frontline and back office openings — including managerial positions at its travel center locations — along with opportunities for commercial drivers, hourly retail and foodservice staff, and restaurant leadership. A full list of open positions may be found here.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart.