Pilot Co. Celebrates Military Appreciation Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In honor of Military Appreciation Month in May, Pilot Co. made a $100,000 donation to Hire Heroes USA, which provides quality employment opportunities to U.S. military veterans and spouses.

Pilot also created several free offers in the myRewards Plus app as a thank-you to service members and their families.

"From our Pilot family to all the military families across the country, thank you for your bravery, service and sacrifice," said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant at Pilot and an Air Force veteran. "This Military Appreciation Month, we want to show our gratitude by treating service members to free snacks and drinks during their travels and by joining Hire Heroes USA to connect veterans with resources and opportunities to pursue their career ambitions after leaving the service."

Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit that helps military members, veterans and military spouses successfully transfer their skills into the civilian workforce. The donation from Pilot will provide the organization with the resources needed to guide more military members through the transition process, including placing more veterans into careers at Pilot.

Pilot's Military Appreciation Month offers for veterans and their families can be accessed through the myRewards Plus app and authenticated through ID.me. Veterans can then visit any participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers in the U.S. Military veterans in Canada can also validate their military status through ID.me and utilize the year-round 10 percent military discount when checking out at participating Canadian Flying J travel centers.

The travel center operator employs veterans across the organization and encourages former and transitioning military members and their families to apply. Pilot recently launched its summer hiring campaign to bring on 10,000 new team members as they prepare for the busy travel season.

