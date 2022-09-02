Pilot Co. Extends Professional Driver Appreciation Initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week Sept. 11-17, Pilot Co. is extending its annual celebration of the professional truck drivers who go above and beyond to keep America moving.

The travel center operator's Driver Appreciation festivities kicked off Sept. 1 and will last through Oct. 31 to further recognize and thank the drivers with two months of exclusive offers, extra rewards points and events for professional drivers.

"Professional drivers go further every day to deliver more than 70 percent of the goods this country depends on, and we want to show how much we appreciate all they do," said Pilot Co. CEO Shameek Konar. "Thank you to our very own Pilot drivers and all the professional drivers out there for trucking through even the toughest times. We are honored to serve you, and we're going even further this Driver Appreciation to celebrate your immense contributions."

To demonstrate its appreciation, Pilot Co. will have multiple special offers just for professional drivers, including:

Up to three free drink choices in the myRewards Plus mobile app each week in September and October, including Pilot fountain drinks and coffee, sodas, energy drinks and waters;

The ability to earn up to 500 bonus points in September with new activated in-app challenges;

Discounts on various deli food items all September using the myRewards Plus app, including a 50 percent discount during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week;

The opportunity to earn even more points (up to five points per gallon) when fueling after activating PushForPoints in the myRewards Plus app in October; and

Free Safe and Road Ready Checks by Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J in September. For every check completed, professional drivers will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of three sets of Bridgestone premium steer tires.

During its Driver Appreciation event, Pilot is teaming up with Monster Energy for on-site celebrations at recently remodeled and new travel centers as part of its New Horizons initiative. Drivers and guests are invited to join the festivities, which include a BMX show, freebies from the Monster Energy girls, special guests, gas card giveaways, swag and more.

Scheduled celebratory events include:

Sept. 2, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center on 3006 North Williston Road in Florence, S.C.

Sept. 16, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center on 5231 Pearblossom Highway in Palmdale, Calif.

Sept. 23, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center on 1701 Ashley Road in Boonville, Mo.

Professional drivers can redeem these promotions at more than 750 participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers or owned and operated One9 Fuel Network locations. Canadian professional drivers will automatically receive one bonus point throughout September when fueling with their myRewards card at participating Shell Flying J travel centers.

Drivers can locate the nearest participating travel center by checking the myRewards Plus app.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops also launched extended National Truck Driver Appreciation Week festivities alongside the launch of its Amarillo Supply Co. brand, as Convenience Store News reported.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Co. supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and its network consists of more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers and 6,200 diesel lanes.