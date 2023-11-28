Pilot Co. Joins U.S. Department of Defense Program to Offer Opportunities to Service Members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. has been accepted into the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program, which offers transitioning service members opportunities for professional development and successful civilian careers.

The partnership will allow active-duty military personnel nearing the end of their enlistment an opportunity to hone their skills and gain expertise in a range of fields within Pilot, including technology, operations and logistics.

"Finding meaningful employment is one of the challenges veterans face when reintegrating into civilian life," said Erin Tanner, recruiting program manager at Pilot and a U.S. Navy veteran. "Pilot Company is honored to … deliver a solid foundation for a successful career beyond military service. Once service members finish the program, we hope they stay at Pilot Company and bring their years of experience and training into some of our leadership roles."

The SkillBridge Program allows service members to gain work experience through internships, apprenticeships and other job training opportunities with civilian employers during the last six months of their military service. These roles can turn into full-time positions for the service member upon completion of the program, ensuring military members find companies with jobs that better match their experience.

Pilot has a team of recruiters who travel to veteran-based career fairs and attend military transition assistance programs to share more information about employment and training opportunities. This initiative helps the company connect with service members who bring years of training, experience and leadership skills to the table, the company stated.

Pilot currently has SkillBridge openings in the fields of technology, operations and logistics, with plans to expand opportunities in the program throughout the organization.

Veterans can take advantage of specialized networking opportunities at Pilot, such as joining the Veterans of Pilot Co. business resource group. The travel center operator also has a history of supporting nonprofits that assist veterans transitioning back to civilian life, including the Call of Duty Endowment and Hire Heroes.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a majority-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart.

Pilot Co. is No. 11 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.