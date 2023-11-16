Pilot Co. Unwraps Seasonal Offerings & Giveaways

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To celebrate the holiday season, Pilot Co. launched the Make the Miles Merry campaign, which includes fan-favorite specialty coffee flavors, the annual "Hauliday" Giveaway and additional seasonal savings.

"Whether you're visiting family or hauling goods to communities across North America, we have something for everyone who comes through our doors this holiday season," said Brad Anderson, chief operating officer at Pilot Co. "From winter favorites and great gifts to ways to save and win, Pilot Flying J is here to make your travels merry."

Seasonal coffee offerings will include bourbon pecan, Cinnabon pumpkin spice cappuccino and caramel cold brew. For those looking to customize their drip coffee, pumpkin spice and other flavored creamers will be available as well.

Pilot will also be stocking up on last-minute and unique gifts at its locations, ensuring travelers can pick up an array of popular toys, technology gadgets, blankets, travel gear, clothing and tchotchkes, as well as Pilot Flying J holiday elf.

Adding to the festivities is the Hauliday Giveaway, which gives drivers 12 days to win prizes, including Bluetooth headsets, truck gear, gift cards and more exclusive items. Starting on Dec. 4, guests can comment each day on posts on Pilot’s Facebook page for a chance to win. Winners will then be notified on each daily post.

Additionally, Pilot will be offering 5 cents off every gallon of gas and daily deals through the myRewards Plus app. Professional drivers can also earn up to four points per gallon of commercial diesel through the PushForPoints program in the app. Points earned may be redeemed on holiday gifts, food, beverages, coffee, gear and more.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a majority-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart.

