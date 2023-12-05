Pilot Co. Opens First EV Charging Stations Under National Network Pact

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co., in conjunction with General Motors Corp. (GM) and EVgo Inc., opened the first 17 locations of its previously announced national electric vehicle (EV) fast charging network.

Now available in 13 states, the network provides EV travelers access to the same amenities found at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations.

[Read more: Pilot Co. Joins U.S. Department of Defense Program to Offer Opportunities to Service Members]

"EV drivers are eager for a better charging experience and to have more charging locations along America's most traveled corridors. These new charging locations and the many more to come, will be critical for improving range confidence," said Adam Wright, Pilot CEO. "As interest in EVs continues to grow, we believe our network can be a catalyst to getting more EV drivers on the road."

Pilot partnered with GM, EVgo, and multiple public agencies and utilities to not only grow the nation's public charging infrastructure, but create a model for how public-private collaboration can accelerate broader access to EV charging, according to the company.

Many locations throughout the network offer a variety of 24/7 amenities, including:

Multiple fast-charging stalls at each site, with chargers capable of delivering up to 350kW.

Canopies to help protect drivers from the elements during charging.

Pull-through charging stalls to accommodate EV towing.

Centrally located chargers in well-lit areas, monitored around-the-clock by onsite staff.

Access to restrooms, food and beverage options, and free Wi-Fi.

The network is also compatible with the Plug and Charge networks, which allow EV drivers to find available charging locations via GM's vehicle brand apps, Pilot's myRewards Plus app, the EVgo app and PlugShare, among others. Beginning in spring 2024, GM and Pilot will also introduce exclusive benefits for GM drivers, including charger reservations and discounts.

By the end of 2023, Pilot anticipates at least 25 of its travel centers will feature EV fast charging, with approximately 200 locations targeted by the end of 2024. In total, the network will include up to 2,000 high-power fast-charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the United States. Expansion sites for this network have been strategically selected for continued electrification of highly traveled corridors in every corner of the nation.

[Read more: Pilot Co. Unwraps Seasonal Offerings & Giveaways]

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a majority-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.

Pilot Co. is No. 11 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.