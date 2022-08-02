Pilot Co. Rolls Out Fuel Discount to Loyalty Members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is helping summer vacationers go farther and all travelers save at the pump by introducing a new 10-cent fuel discount for members of its myRewards Plus loyalty program.

Drivers will be able to save on every gallon of gas and access additional deals at participating travel centers from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31.

"Whether you're driving cross country or running errands, we know that every stop counts," said Pilot Co. CEO Shameek Konar. "We are always looking to help our guests maximize their trips and know that saving money goes a long way, which is why we are introducing a new gas discount and more deals on everything from fuel to snacks to make their journeys go further."

The company made the move as car travel has reached record levels during recent summer holidays. Forbes Advisor found that 30 percent of surveyed summer vacationers would prefer to drive instead of fly to cut back on travel costs.

Pilot launched the new fuel discount alongside more in-store savings via myRewards Plus app deals to meet this high demand and help travelers continue their journeys, the company said.

Customers can redeem the 10-cents-per-gallon discount by downloading the the myRewards Plus app, registering or logging in, and scanning or entering their rewards number when fueling at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network locations.

Members can keep saving outside of the discount period through exclusive daily and weekly in-app offers on food and beverages. They will also have access to sweepstakes with prize packages from top brands.

For a limited time, new myRewards Plus members will also receive special offers for signing up.

Other chains to embrace limited-time fuel discounts include Wawa Inc., which rolled out a 15-cents-per-gallon discount for Wawa Rewards members earlier this summer.

Other features of the myRewards Plus program, which was revamped in April 2021, include:

More points: The ability to earn up to four points per commercial diesel gallon is now a permanent tiered points program for professional drivers. With each qualifying fill, the earnings level will increase by a half point per gallon up to four points. After six fills, drivers keep earning four points per gallon for the rest of the month. On average, this adds up to $450 worth of points per year that can be redeemed on Prime Parking, showers, supplies, food and drinks.

More savings: All drivers can save money on the road through exclusive daily and weekly offers on their favorite food, snacks, beverages and supplies. The drink club allows members to earn a free dispensed beverage or dispensed coffee on every 10th purchase. Professional drivers can also still earn shower credits and Shower Power with myRewards Plus.

More convenience: These features help drivers plan ahead and save time at every stop. They include trip planning with navigation and location amenity filters, contactless payments and digital receipts. Professional drivers can easily reserve showers, book Prime Parking spaces and initiate mobile fueling from the comfort of their cabs.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Co. supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and its network consists of more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers and 6,200 diesel lanes.