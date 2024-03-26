Pilot Flying J Debuts New Coffee Flavors

A bold, new coffee-themed vinyl wrap will appear on a NASCAR vehicle to coincide with the drinks' introduction.
Angela Hanson
Pilot Flying J NASCAR coffee wrap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is brewing up two new coffee flavors, giving customers more options for how they like their java. 

Toffee Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Hot Coffee are now available at more than 500 locations.

To celebrate the new flavors' debut, the travel center operator is teaming up with NASCAR to add an adrenaline-fueled addition to the track. The No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet, driven by stock car racer Sammy Smith, will feature a bold, new coffee-themed vinyl wrap, debuting at three races this spring.

The coffee-themed car will appear on the track at:

  • Richmond Raceway on March 30
  • Texas Motor Speedway on April 13
  • Talladega Superspeedway on April 20

The final race featuring the Pilot coffee wrap coincides with National Cold Brew Day on April 20. Pilot Flying J customers will be able to celebrate with a free small cold brew coffee that can be redeemed through their myRewards Plus mobile app.

Pilot Flying J isn't the only retailer to roll out a new cold brew coffee flavor. 7-Eleven Inc. recently launched several selections, including the Cold Brew Latte, at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, as Convenience Store News reported.

As part of its New Horizons initiative, Pilot Travel Centers LLC has plans to overhaul an additional 75 locations this year for a total of nearly 200 completed remodels since launching the program in 2022. These major enhancements include curb-to-counter makeovers with refreshed restrooms and showers, new kitchens, expanded food and beverage options, and updated technology.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a majority-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart.

