Pilot Flying J Details Key Milestones of 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is closing out 2019 and soaring into 2020 with the introduction of a nationwide fueling network, in-store technology enhancements, and continued improvements to its fresh food and beverage offerings.

Next year, the travel center operator will launch the One9 Fuel Network. Named after Channel 19, the primary CB radio channel used by professional drivers across North America, One9 will provide smaller fleets, owner-operators and professional drivers with access to more fueling locations, personalized credit, and rewarding benefits and loyalty programs with a variety of travel center brands through the new network.

"One9 Fuel Network offers outstanding benefits to the industry and gives us a way to help smaller fleets and owner-operators receive the services they need to successfully run their businesses," Pilot Flying J CEO Jimmy Haslam announced during the company's "Voice of the Industry" call, held Nov. 19. "We are committed to providing fleets and drivers with convenient access to our exceptional credit and rewards programs at a variety of travel center brands to make life on the road easier."

The One9 network will include access to more than 170 locations, including Mr. Fuel, Pride and Stamart travel centers, as well as designated Speedway commercial fueling lanes across the country.

The fuel marketing agreement with Speedway is an extension of Pilot Flying J's longstanding relationship with the company, and will enable the seamless use of credit and benefit programs at more than 160 of its commercial fueling lanes.

For added convenience and faster fueling, professional drivers will be able to use the Pilot Flying J app to mobile fuel and to access their myRewards account at One9 locations. An introductory offer will allow them to earn two points per gallon at all One9 locations when using their myRewards account at the time of purchase. With a minimum 50-gallon diesel purchase, myRewards members will also receive a shower credit and one free fountain drink or coffee, which can be redeemed at participating Mr. Fuel, Pride, Stamart, Pilot and Flying J locations.

Pilot Flying J expects to grow the One9 Fuel Network further in 2020.

INNOVATION RETAIL TECHNOLOGY

In 2020, Pilot Flying J will focus heavily on retail technology innovation, as the travel center operator looks to become a "software defined store." Currently, the retailer is testing driver kiosks, with a networkwide rollout expected at all locations next year.

The integration of driver kiosks will enable team members to focus on guests, and give professional drivers access to faster service through a more nimble, frictionless experience, Haslam explained.

Similar to the Pilot Flying J mobile app, driver kiosks feature an intuitive interface to provide a seamless experience. Using the kiosks, professional drivers can:

Print receipts;

Check in for Prime Parking and print Prime Parking tags;

Reserve showers; and

View promotions and point balances.

Network Growth

In 2019, Pilot Flying J opened 26 locations, rebuilt three sites, opened 16 truck care service centers, and completed 20 Facility Enhancement Plan (FEP) projects. As Convenience Store News previously reported, the company kicked off its Facility Enhancement Plan in 2017, whereby it committed to investing nearly $500 million to renovate existing locations over the next five years.

Looking to 2020, Pilot Flying J expects to open 10 to 15 new Pilot and Flying J travel centers, and complete FEP enhancements at approximately 150 locations by way of two to five site rebuilds and 20 to 25 major remodels.

Food Focused

To continue enhancing its fresh food and beverage offerings, Pilot Flying J will focus on three areas in 2020: value, variety and quality. To that end, the travel center operator anticipates introducing: new PJ Fresh homestyle offers, focusing on regional, authentic flavors in particular; the availability of more grab-and-go items; new offers from popular brands; and more ways to save through in-app offers.

Mobile Updates

Since the Pilot Flying J mobile app launched in April, it has experienced a 159 percent increase in installations, and has received an average rating of 4.7 in the App Store and Google Play with more than 32,000 combined reviews.

In 2019, the travel center operator introduced new features to the mobile app based on professional driver feedback. New enhancements included a guest-first design, a night mode feature, the ability to filter and share receipts, and wallet pay integration.

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J operates a network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations in 44 states. The company is No. 19 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.