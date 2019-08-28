Pilot Flying J to Launch New Initiative Around National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J will recognize the economic impact of 3.5 million American professional drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, taking place Sept. 8-14, by launching its new Thank a Driver initiative.

"Professional drivers deliver the goods that keep our shelves stocked and our country moving," said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. "We truly appreciate the hard work and tremendous dedication of these men and women. To professional drivers — a sincere thank you — for your commitment to our families, communities and country by safely and efficiently transporting products across the nation."

Pilot Flying J's new campaign is designed to show the importance of professional drivers through a video and out-of-home ads that focus on the common theme of a world without professional drivers and thanking drivers for their critical role in the nation's economy, according to the company.

During the month of September, Pilot Flying J will invite the public to join in thanking professional drivers for their hard work by sharing their appreciation with the travel center operator's driver community on social media using the hashtag "#thankyoudrivers."

Pilot Flying J will also celebrate drivers all month long with offers in its mobile app for daily free drinks and special deals on food and merchandise.

On its mobile app, Pilot Flying J will feature daily free offers for popular drinks and deals on food and merchandise, such as driver headsets. Professional drivers will be able to take advantage of offers like free showers throughout the month of September with Shower Power on any fueling transaction, and a free mid-trip inspection from Pilot Flying J Truck Care.

Additionally, from Sept. 9-15, professional drivers will receive 100 myRewards points when mobile fueling with the app.

More information about Pilot Flying J's Driver Appreciation celebration, offer details and its Thank a Driver initiative are available at pilotflyingj.com/driver-appreciation.

Knoxville-based Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations across 44 states. The company is No. 20 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.