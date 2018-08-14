Press enter to search
Pilot Flying J Lays Off Employees as Part of Restructuring

08/14/2018
Pilot Flying J headquarters in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J's move to restructure and streamline the company is leading to layoffs.

According to WATE, the travel center company gave notice to 50 employees at its Knoxville headquarters. In all, Pilot Flying J employs about 1,200 people at its headquarters. 

The decision came after consulting firm Deloitte completed an analysis of the company's business to identify resources that could be reallocated to streamline the company's operations, a company spokesperson told the news outlet.

"Our consistent focus is on creating the best place to work for our team members and best place to shop for our guests. As part of our strategic process, internationally respected consulting firm Deloitte recently created an analysis of our business as we embark on exciting new initiatives and areas of growth. With these new strategies, we will be re-allocating resources to shift attention to new opportunities and to streamline our operations," the company said in a statement.

"We have a tremendous appreciation for every one of our team members across the country and had difficult decisions to make. We do remain focused on continuing to build upon our standards as an industry leader, having opened 15 new stores this year, building nine more, and creating 17 truck care centers as we look to more efficiently grow our company footprint," it added.

Pilot Flying J currently operates more than 750 travel centers under the Pilot, Pilot Express and Flying J banners in 44 states.

