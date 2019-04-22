Pilot Flying J & TravelCenters of America to Host Their First-Ever National Hiring Days

NATIONAL REPORT — With the unofficial start of summer five weeks away, convenience retailers are preparing for their busy season and ramping up efforts to make sure their locations can meet the increase in customer traffic.

Pilot Flying J will hold its first-ever National Hiring Day on May 2. It will be the largest in-person and virtual hiring event in the company's history, according to the Knoxville, Tenn.-based travel center operator.

Gearing up for the influx of travelers this summer, the company wants to hire more than 5,000 new team members across its network of more than 750 travel centers in the United States and Canada.

"Making the decision to start a career at Pilot Flying J provides the opportunity to work hard, have fun and live up to one's full potential, while also advancing professionally," said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Flying J.

"Hiring 5,000 enthusiastic team members to join our company in a wide array of positions across North America is an exciting challenge, especially during a time of low unemployment," he added. "To help candidates get a feel for our values and culture, learn about the great benefits we offer and find the right job opportunity, we can't rely on standard outreach. That's why we're inviting everyone to join us on National Hiring Day."

The event will take place at all Pilot and Flying J travel centers and Truck Care service centers on Thursday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for on-the-spot interviews and information. The company also is offering virtual job tours and interviews available online.

Open positions at Pilot Flying J include:

Travel Center leadership and entry level part-time and full-time roles in quick-service restaurants, deli, retail and maintenance

Truck Care mechanics and certified technicians

Professional drivers for fuel transport, DEF, crude and refined fuel

The company is hiring an average of 10 positions per location with some states adding more, including Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia.

In addition to the National Hiring Day, Pilot Flying J will host Tech Night, a meet-and-greet at the company's support center and headquarters in Knoxville. The event will take place May 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The company plans to hire 55 professionals in technology fields, including mobile developers, data scientists, and engineers.