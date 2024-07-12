Pilot Launches Music-Themed Campaign & Giveaway

"Pilot fuels the joy of drivers of all kinds, filling them up, keeping them going and helping make the most of their journey wherever it leads them," said Adrienne Ingoldt, chief marketing officer at Pilot. "Music is at the heart of any great road trip bringing excitement to every turn. We partnered with these incredible musicians because they embody the same love of the road we see in our guests."

The campaign begins with a five-week giveaway series, starting on July 8. From now until July 12, fans can go to Pilot's Instagram page for a chance to win $3,000 to use toward concert tickets for their favorite artist.

By following select artists on their Instagram accounts in the following weeks, participants will get new opportunities to win even more prizes, including two VIP concert tickets and a meet-and-greet with Martin or Raelynn; four autographed prize packs from Ingram; and two VIP concert tickets, including a pre-show Q&A and performance, from The National Parks.

In addition to the prizes and giveaways, Pilot will feature exclusive content highlighting the artists on Instagram. In a video series titled, "Stories from the Road," viewers will enjoy a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their lives on and off the road and the stories behind their music.

