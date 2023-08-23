Pilot Pairs With Kodiak to Open Inaugural Truckport for Autonomous Trucks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. and Kodiak Robotics Inc., a self-driving trucking company, are teaming up to open a new type of truckport at Pilot's travel center in Villa Rica, Ga.

The facility will be used by Kodiak to launch and land autonomous trucks; serve as a convenient hub for drivers to pick up and drop off first- and last-mile deliveries; and support Kodiak's 18,000-mile-long autonomous deployment network, the industry's largest set of mapped routes for self-driving trucks, according to the company.

"Pilot Co. rigorously tests ways to integrate new technologies, including autonomous trucks, to maintain our safety-first focus and continue fueling the trucking industry," said Brandon Trama, director of strategy and business development at Pilot Co. "Working with Kodiak aligns with our emphasis on improving the quality of life for professional drivers. Autonomous trucks focus on the long, repeatable highway miles, leaving the more enticing local, first- and last-mile deliveries for professional drivers who can stay closer to home."

The new truckport will additionally serve as an eastern satellite hub for Kodiak's network, while the company's Dallas-Fort Worth hub will continue to serve as the main terminal for its autonomous truck fleet. It will also act as a model for future Kodiak truckports, which are designed to be scalable due to lean infrastructure requirements.

Additional comprehensive services at the truckport will include refueling at the Pilot Travel Center, light maintenance and pre-trip inspections, including enhanced inspections specifically designed for self-driving trucks.

"Partnering with Pilot Co. to build the Villa Rica truckport ensures that we have access to the truckport services we need, utilizing Pilot's industry-leading travel center network," said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak Robotics. "This partnership, combined with Kodiak's flexible technology stack, enables our scalable, asset-light approach to building our truckport network. The freight lane between Dallas and Atlanta is critical to the nation's supply chain and economy, and this truckport enables us to refine our operations model as we continue to grow."

Last August, Pilot made its initial strategic investment in Kodiak and joined the company's board of directors. The two entities plan to explore further expansion within Pilot's national travel center network.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart.

Pilot Co. is No. 11 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.