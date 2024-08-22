Placon Crystal Seal Delectables Line

Food packaging manufacturer Placon launches its Crystal Seal Delectables line of tamper-evident, square dry snack containers. According to the company, the line is designed to address consumer demand for safer and more sustainable food packaging options. The square design maximizes shelf space, with containers available in five popular sizes: 8 ounces, 12 ounces, 16 ounces, 24 ounces and 32 ounces. The tamper-evident lid design features labeled grip tabs and scrap less indication, allowing consumers to easily identify whether a package has been opened. The containers are made with Placon's EcoStar material, which consists of a minimum of 25% recycled PET with a No. 1 resin code, while the packaging itself can be fully recycled.