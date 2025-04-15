Five Strategies for Small Operators to Battle the Big Guys

According to the recently published 2025 Convenience Store News Forecast Study, the industry's small operators entered the year feeling a bit more optimistic about their future. But while their confidence is on the rise, their outlook still lags that of larger chains. That's understandable as rising operational costs, supply chain issues and uncertainty about the economy continue to create a challenging environment for retailers with 20 stores or fewer.

The good news? Compared to small operators in other retail industries — like independent drugstores, hardware stores and department stores — smaller c-store retailers have proven to be far more resilient. Despite ongoing consolidation in the industry, a significant 60% of U.S. convenience stores are still independently owned, proving that small operators can survive and thrive.