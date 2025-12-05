 Skip to main content
Viewpoint
It's a Question of Balance

Convenience stores must navigate generational shifts to grow foodservice sales.
Don Longo
A multigenerational family eating a meal outside

The convenience store industry has always been about adapting to consumer needs and today, those needs are shifting rapidly across generational lines. As operators navigate the evolving preferences of baby boomers, Gen Xers, millennials and Gen Zers, it is clear that one-size-fits-all can't work. Understanding the unique priorities of each generation is key to driving growth, especially foodservice growth.

Kevin Farley, a former executive at GSP Retail and W. Capra, and currently an independent c-store consultant, says "it's fascinating how food consumption varies across generations." Kevin moderated a panel on this topic at the 2025 Convenience Store News Convenience Foodservice Exchange event in Denver this month. He noted that while baby boomers prioritize quality and tradition, younger generations seek convenience, value and unique food experiences.

For boomers, c-stores often struggle to provide the "from-scratch" or full-meal experiences they prefer. Additionally, their resistance to rapid technological advancements can pose challenges in engagement. However, boomers' spending power is significant and c-stores that offer high-quality, freshly prepared options will find a loyal customer base within this group.

Millennials and Gen Z, on the other hand, are driving the growth of c-store food sales. Their emphasis on speed and diverse food options makes them frequent visitors. Digital engagement is critical for these consumers — they expect mobile ordering, loyalty programs and an active social media presence. And they don't have baby boomers' preconceptions about the quality of gas station food. Furthermore, these younger consumers are highly receptive to new food trends, making innovative menu options a key differentiator for c-stores looking to capture their business.

Beyond foodservice, the shift in consumer demographics is reshaping multiple facets of the convenience retailing business, particularly in:

Marketing: Social media engagement, personalized promotions via mobile apps and influencer partnerships are driving consumer interactions. However, these efforts must be seamlessly integrated with the in-store experience, ensuring consistency from digital touchpoints to physical locations.

Employee Management: As foodservice operations become more complex, employee training must evolve. Staff must be well-versed in food preparation, technology-driven ordering systems and superior customer service. Additionally, fostering a positive work environment is crucial for attracting and retaining talent in a competitive job market.

Product Mix: The demand for healthier snacks, functional beverages and meal solutions is rising. While traditional convenience store staples remain important, expanding options to include mocktails, adaptogenic drinks and global flavors can attract younger consumers seeking variety and wellness-focused products.

While catering to millennials and Gen Z is essential for growth, c-store operators cannot afford to neglect baby boomers and Gen Xers. The key lies in balance — leveraging digital innovation to engage younger consumers while maintaining high-quality offerings that appeal to older generations. By strategically adapting to these generational shifts, c-stores can position themselves as go-to destinations for foodservice across all age groups.

Don Longo

