For the first time, Planters is launching new varieties of its popular '90s treat, Cheez Balls. The snack is now available in White Cheddar and Nacho flavors. A third variety, Blazin' Hot, is slated to launch in May 2020, and a fourth new flavor, Jalapeno Cheddar, will be available nationally later this year. Planters is part of the Kraft Heinz Co.