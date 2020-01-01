Press enter to search
Planters Pop & Pour Nuts

Planters Pop & Pour Nuts

A resealable snap-top lid on the container is designed to lock in freshness.
Planters Pop & Pour Nuts provide the perfect personal snack container that fits in convenient spots like cup holders and backpacks. Each container features a resealable snap-top lid designed to lock in freshness. Planters Pop & Pour Nuts come in five varieties: Dry Roasted Peanuts, Honey Roasted Peanuts, Dry Roasted Sunflower Seed Kernels, Whole Cashews, and Dry Roasted Almonds. All varieties are available in recyclable single jars or multipacks. 

