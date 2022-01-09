Planters introduces Sweet & Spicy Peanuts, the first innovation from the brand since joining Hormel Foods in 2021. This irresistible snack is dry roasted with honey and dried red chili peppers, and then seasoned with salt for a crunchy and satisfying taste, according to the company. Available nationwide, Planters Sweet & Spicy Peanuts come in a 1.75-ounce size for on-the-go snackers, as well as 16-ounce bottles.