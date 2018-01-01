Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Milkshake toaster pastries are being reintroduced to store shelves. Back by popular demand for a limited time, the variety will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in February. Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Milkshake have a creamy, strawberry-flavored filling that’s reminiscent of the real thing, according to the brand. They can be enjoyed toasted, untoasted, or straight out of the freezer. It's been five years since Pop-Tarts has offered this limited-edition variety. Ever since, it's been the most highly-requested flavor among fans on social media.