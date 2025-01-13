The Post-Acquisition Playbook: Strategies for Merging With Smaller Chains

For example, Casey's General Stores recently entered the wholesale fuel business when it acquired CEFCO convenience stores, adding a new capability to its portfolio. This move requires Casey's to adapt its operations to manage wholesale supply, an area where CEFCO had more expertise. The acquisition also expanded Casey's presence into new regions, including Texas, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi — each presenting unique market challenges for the business.

Navigating these complexities often requires the support of partners with deep expertise in c-store operations, IT integration and organizational transformations. With the right guidance and a clear integration plan, c-stores can address these challenges and achieve long-term success.

Here are three successful strategies for seamless integration:

1. Prioritize cultural integration

One of the most misunderstood aspects of post-acquisition integration is recognizing and respecting the culture of the acquired organization. Whether it's expertise in foodservice, customer relationships or inventory management, these businesses have been successful for a reason and overlooking their strengths can undermine the value they bring to the acquisition.

If the acquiring company pushes its own processes, systems or culture without understanding the acquired entity, it risks losing what made that business thrive in the first place. When Yesway acquired Allsup's, they retained the Allsup's brand, recognizing its iconic local identity and offerings like the Allsup's burrito, but enhanced other areas of operations such as creating a loyalty program.

Similarly, when 7-Eleven acquired Sunoco, they retained the Laredo Taco Co. brand and expanded it to other 7-Eleven stores, thereby strengthening their food offerings.

While advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) can assist in mapping operational structures or analyzing workflows, cultural integration remains a human-driven process. This process must begin with a thorough understanding of the acquired organization's culture, including how employees communicate and collaborate internally. A cultural assessment can help identify best practices to retain, both from an operational and employee engagement standpoint, ultimately building trust and ensuring integration efforts complement — rather than overshadow — the acquired chain's strongest attributes.

2. Build an integration strategy aligned with business goals

A successful integration starts with a clear strategy that aligns business goals across all levels of the organization, ensuring a cohesive approach to post-acquisition success. This involves streamlining operations by aligning physical and digital stores to enhance efficiency and improve customer engagement. Standardizing and redesigning processes fosters cross-functional collaboration and promotes continuous improvement. The key is to simplify workflows for the integrated business while creating efficient, automated business functions that support long-term growth.

From a technical standpoint, the integration strategy should include enterprise architecture guiding principles from an expert to design IT, application and data frameworks. These partners will take the time to understand and implement the best-fit applications, data systems and infrastructure to fully harness the operational efficiencies of the acquisition. Don't forget to align the IT integration strategy with the overarching business roadmap to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth transition. For instance, IT integration will help migrate employee information from the acquired entity into the parent company's systems, aligning HR and payroll seamlessly within operations.

3. Focus on organizational change management and governance

Setting up effective governance frameworks is essential to reducing risks during post-acquisition integration. For example, failing to address compliance protocols in a newly acquired entity could lead to regulatory fines, while unclear communication about job security may cause employees to leave, taking valuable knowledge with them. The acquiring company must define roles, responsibilities and teams at both the deal and parent company levels to drive productivity. That also means providing the right support to the acquired entity, which requires a thorough introspection of audit findings, addressing identified issues and performing comprehensive vulnerability assessments before merging systems. These proactive measures help establish a secure foundation and protect both the parent company and the acquired business from potential risks.

Bringing two businesses together after an acquisition offers exciting opportunities, but it's rarely a simple task. Success requires careful planning, clear goals and respect for what makes each company unique. Ultimately, each business depends on the other to thrive and an effective M&A playbook led by experienced partners is critical to unite the best of both companies, opening new doors after closing the deal.

Cham Silvy is assistant vice president and strategic business unit head, Retail Markets, at Cognizant. He is responsible for overseeing commercial relationships in the South and Central Region of the United States and Mexico. He currently leads the convenience retail practice, positioning Cognizant as a top service provider.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.