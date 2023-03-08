Packaging manufacturer Novolex introduces Power Prep wrap for grab-and-go hot sandwiches and other freshly made foods. Made by Novolex brand Bagcraft, the new nonfluorinated oil-and-grease-resistant paper is laminated and insulated to keep food tasting fresh as it moves from the freezer to thawing and reheating to hotplate at the point of sale. According to the company, the wrap is ideal for convenience stores, supermarkets and other foodservice operators that provide prepared grab-and-go food options, where maintaining consistent quality and food integrity is critical. The wrap is available as cut sheets in different sizes or as a roll and can be custom printed to include branding and promotional messages.