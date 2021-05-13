Powerade Freezer Bars

The Coca-Cola Co. and The Jel Sert Co. have partnered to launch Powerade Sports Freezer Bars, offering everyday athletes a new way to enjoy Powerade. Available in stores nationwide, Powerade Sports Freezer Bars feature the brand's most popular flavors, including Mountain Berry Blast and Fruit Punch. Each bar — available in sizes ranging from 1.5 ounces to 5.5 ounces — features Powerade's advanced electrolyte solution, ION4, which helps replace sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium, along with delivering vitamins B3, B6 and B12. The freezer bar tube packaging can be recycled at no cost through a partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle.