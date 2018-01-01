Powerade March Madness Campaign

A new integrated marketing campaign for Powerade, called “That’s Some Kind of Power,” is debuting during the March Madness games. The campaign kicked off with a 30-second ad titled “Ankles,” which is the first in a series of national television spots that will air this year to bring the Powerade brand’s new platform to life. In the coming months, sports fans in the United States will see “That’s Some Kind of Power” expand and evolve, with contextually relevant advertisements and activations around iconic sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup and Powerade Jam Fest. The content airing during March Madness has a basketball theme and features a bodega owner reminiscing about what could have been if he’d had Powerade back in his day.