Poynt All-in-One Commerce Platform

POSDATA Group Inc. and Poynt Inc. reached a strategic distribution agreement to bring Poynt's all-in-one commerce platform to merchants across North America. POSDATA will distribute Poynt's payment systems, including the Poynt Smart Terminal and Poynt 5, through its reseller network, enabling merchants to modernize their checkout experience and allowing their customers to pay however and wherever they prefer. POSDATA will utilize its logistics facility in Louisville, Ky., to distribute Poynt's payment solutions and provide encryption key injection, technical support and other deployment services.