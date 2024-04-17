Prairie Farms Mocha & Caramel Iced Coffee

The company's popular refrigerated coffee options now come in 14-ounce bottles for customers on the go.
Prairie Farms Mocha and Caramel Iced Coffee banner
Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. expands its presence in the bottle drink category with two new single-serve options for the brand's Barista Style Iced Coffee: Mocha and Caramel. With the company's iced coffee options previously only available in half-gallon cartons, on-the-go customers can now find the new flavors in more convenient 14-ounce bottles. Prairie Farms Iced Coffee is available at convenience stores, groceries and mass merchandiser outlets throughout the United States.

