Prairie Farms Mocha & Caramel Iced Coffee

Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. expands its presence in the bottle drink category with two new single-serve options for the brand's Barista Style Iced Coffee: Mocha and Caramel. With the company's iced coffee options previously only available in half-gallon cartons, on-the-go customers can now find the new flavors in more convenient 14-ounce bottles. Prairie Farms Iced Coffee is available at convenience stores, groceries and mass merchandiser outlets throughout the United States.