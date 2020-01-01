Premier Protein is expanding its line of protein shakes with the addition of creamy breakfast-inspired shakes with oats. The new product comes in three fan-favorite, oatmeal-inspired varieties: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberries & Cream, and Oats & Maple. The beverages can be enjoyed hot or cold. Premier Protein Shakes With Oats deliver 20 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, 8 grams of whole-grain oats, and 24 vitamins and minerals.