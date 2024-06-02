PriceEasy Fuels 3-8% Growth in Profit

PriceEasy is reshaping the Gas Station and C-Store industry through its innovative all-in-one solution for Intelligent Fuel and In-Store Pricing and Promotions. The seamless integration of Fuel with In-Store, combined with precisely timed Optimal Promotions, leads to a 3-8% increase in overall profit.
Deploying PriceEasy takes less than 20 minutes per store, and connects with all major POS – Verifone, Gilbarco, Comdata, and NCR.
The AI-powered all-in-one platform removes the need to have multiple systems:
- Get Reliable Competitor Prices for Fuel and C-Stores. Stay synced with the market 24/7
- Update your POS and price signs Anytime from Anywhere.
- Create Pricing strategies and automate the pricing workflow.
- Identify optimal products to promote by the time of the day and day of the week.
- Reduce Risks with AI Predictive Intelligence.
- Gain Deep Insights of Customer Buying Patterns.
- Predict the impact of In-Store Sales with changing Fuel Prices.
- Improve performance with Trade Area Deep Intelligence.