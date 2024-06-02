Sponsored Content

PriceEasy Fuels 3-8% Growth in Profit

Leading retailers see 3-8% growth in profit through PriceEasy, the all-in-one platform for Fuel Pricing, C-Store Pricing, In-Store Insights, and Intelligent Promotions.
PriceEasy is reshaping the Gas Station and C-Store industry through its innovative all-in-one solution for Intelligent Fuel and In-Store Pricing and Promotions. The seamless integration of Fuel with In-Store, combined with precisely timed Optimal Promotions, leads to a 3-8% increase in overall profit.

Deploying PriceEasy takes less than 20 minutes per store, and connects with all major POS – Verifone, Gilbarco, Comdata, and NCR. 

The AI-powered all-in-one platform removes the need to have multiple systems:

  • Get Reliable Competitor Prices for Fuel and C-Stores. Stay synced with the market 24/7
  • Update your POS and price signs Anytime from Anywhere.
  • Create Pricing strategies and automate the pricing workflow.
  • Identify optimal products to promote by the time of the day and day of the week.
  • Reduce Risks with AI Predictive Intelligence.
  • Gain Deep Insights of Customer Buying Patterns.
  • Predict the impact of In-Store Sales with changing Fuel Prices.
  • Improve performance with Trade Area Deep Intelligence. 

