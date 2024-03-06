PriceEasy Location IQ

Fuel and c-store pricing solutions provider PriceEasy introduces its new Location IQ. The new solution uses external data such as mobility trends and localized consumer buying patterns to provide insights on price elasticity and the volume potential for any site. The program is intended to help retailers improve their investment decisions, site selection process and upgrades. Location IQ can be added to other PriceEasy programs to create an all-in-one enterprise platform for site selection, fuel pricing, in-store pricing and optimal promotions.