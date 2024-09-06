PriceEasy revolutionizes Site Selection

Other platforms provide location intel just based on Mobility Data, and a basic Fuel Pricing Platform to manage workflow without offering reliable competitor prices.

PriceEasy provides reliable competitor prices and connects the dot with trillions of external data like Mobility, Consumer Shopping, Satellite Imagery, Video AI, Weather and offers an integrated platform for Site Selection, Pricing, In-Store Merchandizing and Promotions.

PriceEasy gets deployed in a snap, without any IT support and connects with all POS systems.

It removes the need to have multiple software. Over 100 companies, including super majors, have shifted to PriceEasy because of its superior data, technology and service.

Key Features of PriceEasy Platform: