Propel Fuels Expansion Starts in Washington State

Beginning with the Wapato location in Yakima Valley, Propel plans to further expand access to its Flex Fuel E85 to Washington drivers, potentially offering them a more affordable alternative to petroleum that is compatible with all Flex Fuel vehicles and can be used interchangeably with gasoline.

"Our team is thankful for the opportunity to bring affordable, low carbon fuels to the drivers of Washington state. We are working with Road Warrior and members of the Yakama Nation to bring customers fuels that provide better value and higher performance, while honoring our natural environment," said Rob Elam, CEO of Propel Fuels. "We're happy to be back home in Washington, where our company was founded almost 20 years ago, bringing the best clean fuels to customers, while promoting sustainability and supporting local economies."

The company made the decision to re-enter the state after the recent implementation of the latter's Clean Fuel Standard (CFS). Washington's CFS is intended to provide a boost to the low carbon transition, creating a market for carbon reductions generated by the fuels, making them more valuable to retailers and more affordable to consumers.

Propel has opened an office in White Salmon, Wash., and plans to continue growing its partnerships with regional station owners to improve access to low carbon fuels.

Propel is an independent, West Coast company which runs a network of low carbon fuel stations in California. The company provides access to petroleum alternatives such as American-made Flex Fuel E85 and Diesel HPR renewable diesel. Drivers can check to see if their vehicle is compatible with Flex Fuel E85 on the company's website.