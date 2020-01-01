Protek People Assurance Certification Program

Wisetail, an Intertek company, announces the launch of Protek People Assurance, a targeted eLearning program that teaches, tests and certifies employee proficiency on critical topics, such as cleaning and sanitation, face masks, personal hygiene, and vehicles of disease transmission. The program is part of Wisetail’s larger Protek offering, which uses interactive elements, microlearning and gamification to ensure employee engagement and comprehension. Certification visibly demonstrates to consumers that employees have been trained, assessed and verified to meet stringent health, hygiene and sanitation protocols.