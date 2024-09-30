 Skip to main content

Puffzels Fun Pretzel Crunch

The brand is also introducing new purchasing options for its Honey Mustard and Aged Cheddar flavors.
Puffzels Honey Mustard
Snack manufacturer Unique Snacks introduces the newest addition to its Puffzels brand, Fun Pretzel Crunch. Part of the Big Puff Flavor line, the company's latest offering is gluten-free, non-fried and non-GMO Project Verified, and will be available in 1.8-ounce packages for the c-store industry. Unique Snacks is also offering its top two Puffzels SKUs, Honey Mustard and Aged Cheddar, in eight-pack cartons with punched hole packages specifically created to fill peg hooks in convenience store aisles.

