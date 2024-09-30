Puffzels Snack Packs

Puffzels, a gluten-free, non-fried, non-GMO Project Verified puffed snack, will now be available in 1.8-ounce snack packs for the convenience store industry. Designed to meet the demands of consumers seeking healthier on-the-go snack options, the snack packs are available in the two top-selling Puffzels SKUs: Honey Mustard and Aged Cheddar. The products come in eight-pack cartons with punched hole packages, which were specifically designed to fit peg hooks at convenience stores. Puffzels are made from all clean ingredients, including corn and whole oats.