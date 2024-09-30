 Skip to main content

Puffzels Snack Packs

The 1.8-ounce packages are designed to fit peg hooks at convenience stores.
Puffzels Honey Mustard
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Puffzels, a gluten-free, non-fried, non-GMO Project Verified puffed snack, will now be available in 1.8-ounce snack packs for the convenience store industry. Designed to meet the demands of consumers seeking healthier on-the-go snack options, the snack packs are available in the two top-selling Puffzels SKUs: Honey Mustard and Aged Cheddar. The products come in eight-pack cartons with punched hole packages, which were specifically designed to fit peg hooks at convenience stores. Puffzels are made from all clean ingredients, including corn and whole oats. 

Other Popular Products

Your Partners for C-Store Solutions

csn_retail_space_solutions_75277_655x368_082624

ChargePoint Omni Port Adaptable Charger

ChargePoint Omni Port Adaptable Charger

Inline Plastics Safe-T-Fresh 7-Inch Rounds

Inline Plastics Safe-T-Fresh 7” Rounds

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds