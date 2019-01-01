The Pumpsider Advertising Solution

Outta the Box Dispensers achieved a U.S patent for The Pumpsider, a new forecourt advertising solution designed to compel fuel customers into the store. The Pumpsider provides an unparalleled opportunity for brands to advertise on the sides and tops of fuel pumps, according to the company. Utilizing patented technologies, both The Pumpsider and a weather-resistant coupon/information dispenser from Outta the Box work together to bring increased sales by driving foot traffic from the pump to the store for special offers or discounts. The Pumpsider is wind- and weather-proof and guarantees no residue left behind when the display is uninstalled.