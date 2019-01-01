Press enter to search
Close search

The Pumpsider Advertising Solution

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

The Pumpsider Advertising Solution

The forecourt solution is designed to compel fuel customers into the store.
Outta the Box The Pumpsider

Outta the Box Dispensers achieved a U.S patent for The Pumpsider, a new forecourt advertising solution designed to compel fuel customers into the store. The Pumpsider provides an unparalleled opportunity for brands to advertise on the sides and tops of fuel pumps, according to the company. Utilizing patented technologies, both The Pumpsider and a weather-resistant coupon/information dispenser from Outta the Box work together to bring increased sales by driving foot traffic from the pump to the store for special offers or discountsThe Pumpsider is wind- and weather-proof and guarantees no residue left behind when the display is uninstalled.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Orange Vanilla Coke & Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar

Orange Vanilla Coke & Coke Zero Sugar