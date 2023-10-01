ParTech Inc.'s loyalty software Punchh is now offering enterprise restaurants and convenience store brands a way to launch and manage a subscription program. The model's customizable subscription platform drives recurring revenues and incentivizes frequency, leading to lifetime loyalty, according to the company. In addition, Punchh Subscriptions integrates seamlessly with mobile apps and online ordering solutions. The new offering provides subscription tracking, renewal processing, automated renewal marketing messaging, customer targeting, and custom analytics that track impact and return on investment.