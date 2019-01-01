Pura Still Spiked Water

Pura Still, a new line of spiked still water, contains a splash of coconut water, a hint of natural fruit flavor and zero carbonation. Six-packs of 11.2-ounce bottles are available in three varieties: blackberry, mango and mandarin orange. The 4.5 percent ABV malt beverages have just 90 calories per serving. FIFCO USA launched Pura Still to meet the growing demand for better-for-you options in the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage space, the company said.