Purpose Purple Tea

Purpose Tea introduces the first brand of ready-to-drink (RTD) purple tea to U.S. consumers. Purple tea is a new naturally organic and non-GMO tea variety of the common tea leaf, Camellia sinensis, and is grown exclusively in Kenya. Purple tea contains 15 times more anthocyanins than blueberries, and has a greater degree of antioxidant activity than either green or black tea, according to the maker. All Purpose Teas contain only 60-80 calories per 16-ounce bottle. With the company's "Direct Impact" model, Purpose Tea contributes 5 percent of all sales to empower female tea pickers.