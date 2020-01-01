QleanAir Multi-Stage Filtration System

QleanAir Scandinavia announces the release of the FS 70 FG, a dedicated air-filtration system designed exclusively for the food and beverage industry. This new system was designed from the ground up with a whole new level of compliance toward hygienic standards within the food industry, enabling more control in handling the multiple stages of food and beverage production, according to the maker. The FG stands for "food grade." The air-filtration system is constructed of corrosion-resistant materials, and has a sealed hull with all external surfaces smooth and free from small cavities, making it easy to clean.