QuickChek Gets Into the Game as Official Sub Partner of NFL Team

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek and the New York Giants entered into a new multiyear partnership centered around season-long fan engagement opportunities, beginning with the launch of a new lineup of Giants-inspired subs available at all stores in the New York metro area starting Aug. 28.

[Read more: Murphy USA Highlights Post-Integration QuickChek Synergies]

As part of the deal, QuickChek became the "Official Sub of the New York Giants" and invited fans to kick off football season at the chain's Denville, N.J., location on Friday, Aug 25. The event included alumni autographs, tailgate games, product sampling and opportunities to win exclusive prizes.

The new line of Giants-inspired subs are made with ingredients popular in the New York metro area­­­, such as fresh mozzarella, fire-braised chicken, all-natural turkey, capicola, salami and balsamic glaze. The sandwiches are also built on fresh-baked artisan sub rolls delivered daily by a Newark, N.J.-based bakery.

"Our two organizations share a lot in common," said Blake Segal, head of QuickChek. "All 160 QuickChek stores are within the New York Giant's core territory; Giant's fans are passionate, dedicated, and loyal, just like our die-hard customer base; and like our own 'Big Blue Sub Crew,' the Giants embrace the mindset of working hard, executing with excellence, and playing to win."

Ahead of the Giants regular season opener, QuickChek will launch a season-long sweepstakes. Customers who use QuickChek Rewards when purchasing any sub or deli sandwich will be entered to win Giants gameday experiences, merchandise and more. Chances will be based on rewards balances, which customers can also gain by purchasing any Frito-Lay, Pepsi or Gatorade product at QuickChek locations.

As part of the company's plans to become part of fans' pregame routines, QuickChek also intends to continue the celebrations as the gameday sponsor of both the T-Shirt Cannon at MetLife Stadium, the Giants' home turf, and Wallpaper Wednesdays on social media.

[Read more: QuickChek Rolls Out Refreshed Summer Menu]

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates 164 locations, including 101 stores with fuel, throughout New Jersey, and New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island. QuickChek is a wholly-owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc., operator of more than 1,650 locations in 27 states.