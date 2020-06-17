QuikTrip Closes In on Entry Into the Denver Market

TULSA, Okla. — Just one year after it announced its plans to enter the Mile High City, QuikTrip Corp. is closing in on its entry into Colorado.

The Midwest-based convenience store chain plans to open 50 to 70 locations in the Denver metro area, and is actively seeking local general contractors to help with the construction of those stores in the next five years, The Denver Channel reported.

According to the news outlet, QuikTrip's Denver-area stores will feature an average lot size of 2.5 acres each with a 4,800 square-foot store. The stores are slated to begin opening early next year, but their exact locations have not been disclosed.

Last spring, QuikTrip announced its plans to enter Colorado. The company said it chose Denver because it has a large, booming population, and recently dropped some restrictions on beer sales, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The move into Denver came on the heels of QuikTrip setting up shop in another new market, San Antonio. It opened its first c-store in the Texas town on Oct. 4, 2018. In all, QuikTrip plans to open approximately 60 stores in San Antonio and 40 in nearby Austin, Texas, with a smaller number along Interstate 35 between the two cities.

Based in Tulsa, QuikTrip operates more than 800 c-stores across 11 states.