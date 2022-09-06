QuikTrip Launches Beverage Promotion for Mobile App Users

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. (QT) rolled out a new beverage initiative to give users of its mobile app the opportunity to get free drinks for a limited time.

From Sept. 1 through Oct. 30, the Drink HQ promotion will showcase QT's available beverage selections, giving all paid mobile app orders the chance to win a digital gift of a free beverage that can be redeemed during a future visit.

During the promotional period, QT will offer digital freebies for a variety of beverages, such as soft drinks, energy drinks, cold coffee drinks and teas. Some customers will also win specialty drinks from QT Kitchens, including frappes and cold brews.

Customers will have seven days to redeem their winning digital gifts from the time they are received in the mobile app. There is no limit on the number of mobile app orders that can receive a digital gift.

"QT is already 'Drink HQ' to a number of our regular customers who rely on us to always have their favorite beverage stocked and ready to go," said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip corporate communications manager. "This is our way of showing our appreciation and giving our customers an added incentive to give our convenient mobile app a try."

To participate in the Drink HQ promotion, QT customers complete purchases using the QT mobile app in September and October. They will receive a digital gift that will appear in their app's offers inbox for each complete mobile order. Some digital gifts will be winning prizes and some will be losing prizes; winning gifts will be added to the coupon section of the app.

Other recent QT initiatives include the Aug. 12 opening of its first checkout-free convenience store, powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out technology. Located at 101 E 2nd St. in Tulsa in the BOK Tower at One Williams Center, the nonfuel store leverages a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning that determines what items shoppers take from or return to shelves, then enables them to skip the checkout.

Guests visiting the new store insert their credit card at the entry gate, shop as they normally would and then exit the store. When they leave, the credit card they inserted upon entry will be charged for the items they took from the shelves.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Tulsa with our second non-gas location nationwide and we look forward to introducing this new innovative store experience to the downtown Tulsa community," said Jefferson-Smith. "Amazon's Just Walk Out technology is designed to eliminate checkout lines, enabling guests to enjoy a frictionless shopping experience and get what they need quickly."

QT, which celebrated a company milestone with the opening of its 900th convenience store, located in Corsicana, Texas, last July, is also focusing on network expansion. The company recently made its first foray into Colorado, opening a store in Firestone in June.

Founded in 1958, Tulsa-based QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 950-plus convenience stores in 16 states.