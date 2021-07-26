QuikTrip Celebrates 900th Store Milestone

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. (QT) is celebrating a company milestone with the opening of its 900th convenience store, located in Corsicana, Texas.

Over the course of the company's 63 years, it has grown to 12 states. Four more states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Colorado — are scheduled to enter the pipeline in the next year, reported Tulsa World.

"We are proud of the strategic progress QT has made over the course of our 63-year history," QuikTrip Marketing Director Steve Wilson said in a statement. "To think back on this small grocery store that was started decades ago and look at where we are now, opening our 900th sophisticated convenience store, is truly humbling.

"Our team has worked incredibly hard to be at the forefront of the c-store industry," he added. "We hold a great amount of pride in our investment in our people and the communities we serve."

In 1958, Burt Holmes and Chester Cadieux invested their life savings to open the first QuikTrip, a small grocery store in their hometown of Tulsa.

QT's 900th store milestone comes just two years after the convenience operator celebrated its 800th store in the San Antonio, Texas metro area in 2019, followed by its 850th store in September 2020, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Today, Tulsa-based QT has grown to a more than $11 billion company and is consistently listed among Forbes' largest privately held companies.