QuikTrip & Stewart's Shops Get Into the Halloween Spirit
The chains will offer ice cream specials to guests on Oct. 31.
Though costumes are not required, the company encourages customers to show off their best fancy dress or spookiest get-up.
Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates c-stores across 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont. The company was recently named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, presented by Newsweek.
For those looking for something savory instead of sweet, 7-Eleven Inc.'s Halloween deals run Oct. 30-31.
Members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards can buy one whole pizza and get a second pie for free from 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores across the country. The deal is available when customers order via 7NOW Delivery.