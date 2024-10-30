QuikTrip & Stewart's Shops Get Into the Halloween Spirit

TULSA, Okla., and SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — With the spookiest day of the year upon us, two convenience store chains have decided they prefer treats to tricks, and will offer guests sweet deals on Halloween (Oct. 31).

QuikTrip Corp. will bring back Halloween freebies, giving away a free vanilla ice cream cone to trick-or-treaters ages 12 and under, on Halloween night. Children dressed in costume can grab the free treat inside any QuikTrip store between 4 p.m. and kitchens' closing time.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Tulsa, QuikTrip operates more than 1,000 stores across 17 states and employs more than 31,000 associates.

Stewart’s Shops also invites guests who are out on Halloween to receive a single scoop ice cream cone for just 99 cents. Ice cream fans will have a choice of more than 20 flavors, including Mint Cookie Crumble, which recently won first place at the World Dairy Expo, and limited-time offerings, such as Pumpkin Pie or Tropical Passion.