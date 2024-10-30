 Skip to main content

QuikTrip & Stewart's Shops Get Into the Halloween Spirit

The chains will offer ice cream specials to guests on Oct. 31.
Amanda Koprowski
Kids in costume eating ice cream at a Stewart's Shop during Halloween

TULSA, Okla., and SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — With the spookiest day of the year upon us, two convenience store chains have decided they prefer treats to tricks, and will offer guests sweet deals on Halloween (Oct. 31).

QuikTrip Corp. will bring back Halloween freebies, giving away a free vanilla ice cream cone to trick-or-treaters ages 12 and under, on Halloween night. Children dressed in costume can grab the free treat inside any QuikTrip store between 4 p.m. and kitchens' closing time.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Tulsa, QuikTrip operates more than 1,000 stores across 17 states and employs more than 31,000 associates.

Stewart’s Shops also invites guests who are out on Halloween to receive a single scoop ice cream cone for just 99 cents. Ice cream fans will have a choice of more than 20 flavors, including Mint Cookie Crumble, which recently won first place at the World Dairy Expo, and limited-time offerings, such as Pumpkin Pie or Tropical Passion.

Though costumes are not required, the company encourages customers to show off their best fancy dress or spookiest get-up.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates c-stores across 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont. The company was recently named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, presented by Newsweek.

For those looking for something savory instead of sweet, 7-Eleven Inc.'s Halloween deals run Oct. 30-31. 

Members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards can buy one whole pizza and get a second pie for free from 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores across the country. The deal is available when customers order via 7NOW Delivery.

