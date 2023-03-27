QuikTrip Welcomes First Customers in Mississippi

CLINTON, Miss. — QuikTrip Corp. opened its first location in Mississippi. The Clinton site is part of its remote store network.

The company plans to continue expanding throughout the state, with an additional five stores scheduled to open in 2023.

The first customers were greeted at the travel center located at 500 Springridge Road on March 23. The location featured a larger-designed lot and more spacious store than a traditional QuikTrip, with room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks. The store model was created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QuikTrip Distribution Center for access to fresh food.

Mississippi isn't the only state where the c-store operator has been expanding or plans to expand into. Last year, QuikTrip opened its first store in Colorado, in addition to pushing out its network into new locations in Georgia. It also announced plans to enter the Chicago market later this year.

"We are excited to introduce our QuikTrip remote store in Clinton. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community," said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip's corporate communications manager. "The store allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Clinton, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country."

The Clinton store offers the full line of QuikTrip snackles, including freshly brewed coffee and QTeas, as well as a complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, QuikTrip's signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items. The Clinton Travel Center also features an expanded QT Kitchens location, offering fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and frozen treats.

Founded in 1958, QuikTrip is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Over the last 65 years, it has grown to a more than $11 billion company with more than 900 stores in 17 states. It currently employs more than 24,000 staff members and has earned a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, placing it on the list of the Best Places to Work in 2021.